Crochet Technologies and Bits In Glass join forces for Global Digital Transformation Delivery

Technologies, a UK- and India-based consultancy focused on end-to-end process automation services and low-code solutions has joined forces with , a North American software consulting firm helping companies digitally transform their operations. This strategic move will enable both companies to rapidly grow, expand their offerings, and provide customers with a global delivery network.

Crochet will become a part of Bits In Glass, bringing Pega expertise to their line-up of services and broadening both companies' technology expertise.

"We're extremely excited to join hands with the Bits In Glass company," says Vivek Saluja, Founder and CEO of Crochet Technologies.

"With their 15+ years of digital transformation expertise in the North American market paired with Crochet's exponential growth across the UK, EMEA & APAC market fuels a strong consortium providing low code offerings with a global footprint bringing more value-driven focus to our growing customer base."

"As a customer-centric consultancy, we've been looking for the right fit in a Global Partner to expand our value proposition, and Crochet Technologies ticks all the boxes. After several joint projects over the past six months we're very confident that our two companies are well aligned," says David Hauser, Founding Partner with Bits In Glass.

"We're excited to work with Vivek Saluja and the team at Crochet Technologies and are thrilled about the opportunity to bring the Bits In Glass brand to India, the UK, and the EU."

