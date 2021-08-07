CRPF Head Constable found hanging at his residence in Delhi

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Head Constable was found hanging at his residence on Saturday.

The Head Constable was found hanging at Smriti Van Park, Mayur Vihar Phase III in Delhi, police informed.

According to the son of the deceased, the constable was suffering from depression for the last one month as he had been transferred to Jharkhand. The family does not suspect any foul play.

"A case has been registered," said Delhi police.

( With inputs from ANI )

