CRPF jawan injured after terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in J-K's Kupwara

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in Langate area of Handwara, Kupwara district on Monday, informed Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, a CRPF trooper was injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade at security forces in the Sanantnagar area of Srinagar.

( With inputs from ANI )

