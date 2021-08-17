CRPF jawan injured after terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in J-K's Kupwara
By ANI | Published: August 17, 2021 03:15 AM2021-08-17T03:15:21+5:302021-08-17T03:25:02+5:30
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in Langate area of Handwara, Kupwara district on Monday, informed Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Next
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in Langate area of Handwara, Kupwara district on Monday, informed Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Further details are awaited.
Earlier on Sunday, a CRPF trooper was injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade at security forces in the Sanantnagar area of Srinagar.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app