CRPF trooper injured after terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Srinagar
By ANI | Published: August 15, 2021 05:13 AM2021-08-15T05:13:53+5:302021-08-15T05:25:02+5:30
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was injured on Saturday after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in the Sanantnagar area of Srinagar district.
Next
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was injured on Saturday after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in the Sanantnagar area of Srinagar district.
Further details are awaited.
Earlier on Friday, terrorists lobbed a grenade at security forces near SBI Bank in Sopore town of Baramulla district.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app