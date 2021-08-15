CRPF trooper injured after terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Srinagar

By ANI | Published: August 15, 2021 05:13 AM2021-08-15T05:13:53+5:302021-08-15T05:25:02+5:30

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was injured on Saturday after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in the Sanantnagar area of Srinagar district.

CRPF trooper injured after terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Srinagar | CRPF trooper injured after terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Srinagar

CRPF trooper injured after terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Srinagar

Next

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was injured on Saturday after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in the Sanantnagar area of Srinagar district.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Friday, terrorists lobbed a grenade at security forces near SBI Bank in Sopore town of Baramulla district.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :A central reserve police forceA central reserve police forcecrpf