'Cub reporter' Manash Ghosh relives Bangladesh War 50 years on

New Delhi, Dec 10 Fifty years on, crossing the mighty Padma river in a small rowboat with a nor'wester brewing still gives Manash Ghosh nightmares.

Then a "cub reporter" with The Statesman, Ghosh was embedded with the Indian Army during the 1971 operations that led to the creation of Bangladesh, and rose to become the newspaper's Bureau Chief in Dhaka and its resident editor in New Delhi, before launching its Bengali edition, which he helmed for 11 years.

"Crossing the mighty Padma river in a small row boat in the face of an impending nor'wester gives me nightmares even now in my sleep. Also my close brush with death, again in a rowboat on the Padma, to cover a daring raid on the Sarda Police Academy by the ‘muktijodhdhas'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor