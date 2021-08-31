Customs officials seize Rs 13,37,000 from passenger at Kozhikode International Airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs at Kozhikode International Airport seized Rs 13,37,000 from a passenger on Monday.

"Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs at Kozhikode International Airport seized Rs.13,37,000 from a passenger, yesterday," said Customs Preventive Commissionerate, Kochi.

Also, the Air Intelligence Unit's (AIU) B batch at Kannur airport has seized 302 grams of gold valued at Rs 14,69,230.

According to the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, the recovered gold was in the form of a very thin paste and was concealed within the double-layered pants worn by the passenger.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor