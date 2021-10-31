Cutouts of Sardar Patel, Indira Gandhi come up at Congress' 'Pratigya Rally' in UP's Gorakhpur

Cutouts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Indira Gandhi have been installed at the venue of Congress' 'Pratigya Rally' in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur ahead of the visit of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The cutouts have been put up on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the 37th death anniversary of Indira Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi paid tributes to the First Deputy Prime Minister of independent India and tweeted, "Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel strengthened the voice of farmers demanding their right and self-respect during the Bardoli Satyagraha."

"His struggle inspires us to stand like a rock in the fight for justice against the oppression of farmers and their rights," she added.

Paying tributes to former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, the Congress leader tweeted, "Your life is a message of courage, fearlessness and patriotism. Your life is a message to keep fighting for justice while following the path of ideals."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi's visit to Gorakhpur comes ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh scheduled to be held early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

