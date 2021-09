Cyclone 'Gulab': Visakhapatnam airport faces severe waterlogging

Visakhapatnam International Airport on Monday witnessed severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall due to cyclone 'Gulab' in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh.

Airport Director K Srinivasa Rao stated that the waterlogging took place in some other areas after water was released from Meghadri Gedda Reservoir and heavy rainfall due to cyclone.

"As a precautionary measure, fight boardings were delayed for some time but are normal now," he said.

Cyclone Gulab is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken further into a depression during the next 12 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor