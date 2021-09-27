Cyclone 'Gulab': Visakhapatnam airport faces severe waterlogging
By ANI | Published: September 27, 2021 10:46 PM2021-09-27T22:46:42+5:302021-09-27T22:55:02+5:30
Visakhapatnam International Airport on Monday witnessed severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall due to cyclone 'Gulab' in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh.
Airport Director K Srinivasa Rao stated that the waterlogging took place in some other areas after water was released from Meghadri Gedda Reservoir and heavy rainfall due to cyclone.
"As a precautionary measure, fight boardings were delayed for some time but are normal now," he said.
Cyclone Gulab is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken further into a depression during the next 12 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
( With inputs from ANI )
