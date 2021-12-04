Cyclone Jawad: Bhadrak Dist Collector says administration fully prepared to face the storm

As Cyclone Jawad is likely to hit south Odisha on Saturday, Bhadrak District Collector Trilochan Majhi said that the local administration is fully prepared and people from 41 coastal villages have evacuated to various shelter points where COVID-19 protocols are in place.

Speaking to ANI, Majhi said, "Two rounds of meeting have been concluded with various departments to handle the situation. One team of NDRF has been deployed at Dhamara and a team of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) has been deployed at Basudevepur. People from 41 coastal villages have evacuated to various shelter points where COVID-19 protocols are in place."

The Cyclone Jawad is likely to reach north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha on Saturday morning and Puri is likely to witness heavy rains on Sunday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

( With inputs from ANI )

