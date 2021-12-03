Cyclone Jawad likely to reach Andhra Pradesh, Odisha tomorrow morning: IMD

Cyclone Jawad is likely to reach north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast by the morning of December 4, informed the Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati Director Stella Samuel on Friday.

While speaking to ANI, Samuel said, "The depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to move north-westwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm in next six hours. It is likely to reach north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast by the morning of December 4."

Stella added, "The Cyclone Jawad is likely to recurve north, north-eastwards and move along the Odisha coast during subsequent 24 hours with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80 to 90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph. Trees and electric poles are very likely to get uprooted."

She further informed that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at most places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Stella advised the fishermen advised not to venture into the sea as a gale wind speed of 90 to 100 Kmph is likely to occur over the Bay of Bengal.

"Farmers are requested to safeguard their crops. People in low-lying areas should stay in safer places. Due to gale wind, people should stay in safer places as landslides are likely to occur," she added.

Earlier, IMD informed that the low-pressure region in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Jawad and is expected to reach the coast of north Andhra Pradesh - Odisha around the morning of Saturday, December 4, 2021, with the wind speed ranging up to 100 kmph.

It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. IMD has been issuing regular bulletins with the latest forecast to all the concerned states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the preparedness of States and Central Ministries and concerned agencies to deal with the situation arising out of the likely formation of cyclone Jawad, informed the Prime Minister's Office.

The Cabinet Secretary has also reviewed the situation and preparedness with the Chief Secretaries of all the Coastal States and Central Ministries or Agencies concerned.

( With inputs from ANI )

