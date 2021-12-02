Cyclone Jawad: NDRF deploys 8 teams in West Bengal

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed eight teams in West Bengal in the wake of Cyclone Jawad.

Two teams have been deployed in Kolkata and one each in South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Hooghly, and Nadia.

Eight more teams will be deployed by tonight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting on the cyclone-related situation in the country.

The meeting took place after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for the formation of a cyclone which is expected to cross the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by the morning of December 4, with wind speeds ranging from 90 kmph to 100 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall and tidal waves in the coastal districts of these states.Earlier on Wednesday, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba in the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting reviewed the preparedness of Central ministries agencies and state governments to deal with the situation arising out of the impending cyclone in the Bay of Bengal.

( With inputs from ANI )

