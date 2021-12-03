Cyclone Jawad: Odisha prohibits fishing activity

In view of the impending cyclonic storm 'JAWAD', the Odisha Government prohibited fishing activities within the territorial waters along the entire coastline of Odisha State and Chilika lake by all types of fishing vessels (Mechanized, Motorized and Non Motorized Boats) from December 3, 2021, to December 5, 2021 (both days inclusive) for safeguarding life and assets of fishers due to impeding cyclonic storm, said a press release.

Fisheries & ARD Department issued an order in this regard stating that "In view of the impending cyclonic storm 'JAWAD' as a measure of abundant caution there is a need to restrict fishing activities along the entire coast of Odisha and Chilika Lake from December 3, 2021, till December 5, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor