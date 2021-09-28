Cyclonic Gulab: IMD predicts heavy rainfall during next 2 days in districts adjoining Jharkhand, West Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar on Tuesday said that heavy rainfall would occur in the districts adjoining Jharkhand and West Bengal during the next two days under influence of cyclonic circulation.

Speaking to ANI, Director of IMD Bhubaneswar HR Biswas said, "Under influence of cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal, due to which heavy rainfall would occur in districts adjoining to Jharkhand and West Bengal during next two days."

Further, the director also advised fishermen of Odisha not to go into the sea till September 30.

"As per weather forecast, moderate rainfall will occur in northern coastal areas of Odisha and heavy rainfall in few areas during the next 24 hours. Fishermen are advised not to go in the sea till September 30," Biswas added.

On Monday, the IMD informed that the Cyclonic storm 'Gulab' has weakened into a depression.

( With inputs from ANI )

