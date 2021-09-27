Cyclonic storm Gulab weakens into deep depression over north Andhra Pradesh, likely to further weaken into a depression during next 6 hours: IMD

The Cyclonic storm Gulab, that was over north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, weakened into a deep depression at 2:30 am today over north Andhra Pradesh and is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, weakening further into a depression during the next 6 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

The IMD said in a tweet, "The Cyclonic Storm 'Gulab' over north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, weakened into a Deep Depression at 0230 hrs IST of 27th Sep over north Andhra Pradesh. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken further into a depression during the next 06 hrs."

Earlier, Referring to the IMD's cyclone alert in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, Satya Narayan Pradhan, Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had informed that 13 teams (24 sub-teams) have been deployed in Odisha and five in Andhra Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

