Dalit family fined Rs 23000 after 2 year old son enters temple in Karnataka

A couple were fined Rs 23,000 after their son visited Hanuman Temple. The incident took place in Miyapura village near Hanumasagar in Karnataka. Two-year-old boy went to Hanuman Temple. Since it was the boy's birthday, his father had taken him to the temple. However, Dalits are not allowed to enter this temple. Therefore, the boy's father was asked to pay a fine of Rs 23,000.

Dalits do not have access to Hanuman Temple in Miyapura village. Dalit people greet Hanumana from outside the temple. Realizing this, the father took the child and stood outside the temple. From there he worshipped Hanuman. But his excited two-year-old son ran inside the temple. In a short time he came out to greet God. The incident took place on September 4.

The upper castes claimed that the temple was desecrated due to the entry of a Dalit boy. Then a meeting was held on September 11 and the boy's parents were asked to pay a fine of Rs 23,000. It was said that this amount would be used for the purification of the temple. After getting information about this incident, police, revenue and social welfare department officials reached the village. They warned the upper caste members to take action if this happens again.