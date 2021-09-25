Darrang firing incident: Eviction drive conducted with local permission, says police

The eviction drive at the Dhalpur area in Assam's Darrang district was carried out with the permission of representatives of the people being evicted, said police on Friday.

Addressing media, Darrang district Additional Superintendent of Police Rupam Phukan, the authorities initiated actions only after the locals started pelting police with stones.

"On Thursday, when we went for eviction, first they prevented from carrying out the drive and then we negotiated with them. After negotiation, as our JCBs and tractors proceeded they started pelting police and authorities with stones. They chased us with sharp weapons, injuring at least nine police personnel. Thereafter, we had to resort to firing and teargas shelling in order to control the situation," said Phukan.

On Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said the eviction drive in Darrang district was carried out with the permission of representatives of the people. He also said that he has ordered a judicial probe into the incident.

In the firing incident in the Dhalpur area on Thursday, as many as two civilians were killed and nine policemen were injured during an anti-encroachment drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

