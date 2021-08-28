Data entry operator dies by suicide at ward secretariat in AP

A data entry operator working in the 9th ward secretariat allegedly died by suicide on the premises of the ward secretariat, said the police on Friday.

According to the police, the person identified as Swargam Nagaraju (32), who hails from Jaggaiahpet, was found hanging from the ceiling fan on the secretariat premises.

Jaggaiahpet sub-inspector Chinna Babu said, "He was working as Data Entry operator in 9th ward secretariat in the town. He got married in May this year and there were differences between him and his wife. On Thursday evening Nagaraju remained in the office though all other staff left. As he did not come home till 9 pm, his mother called other staff to enquire about him."

"The staff upon reaching the premises found him hanging and informed the police. Police rushed to the spot and found him dead. The body has been shifted to a government hospital. It is supposed that he might have committed suicide between 6 PM and 9 PM," said Babu.

The police registered a case under section 174 CrPC and are investigating the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

