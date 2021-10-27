Dawood Ibrahim has influence on Maha ministers: Kailash Vijayavargiya targets MVA over allegations against Sameer Wankhede

Over several allegations being levelled against Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede in the drugs-on-cruise case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya on Tuesday took a dig at Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra saying that minsters are under the influence of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has repeatedly targeted Wankhede, who is in-charge of the case, of a wrongful investigation into the case.

"It (allegations by NCP's Nawab Malik against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede) shows that no honest officer of Central government can work in Maharashtra. Dawood (Ibrahim) isn't in our country but his influence is on ministers of Maharashtra government," Vijayavargiya told ANI.

Malik had earlier accused Wankhede of using a fake birth certificate to secure his government job.

He had shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here." Following this Wankhede said he will fight Malik legally.

"I have come to know about a fresh tweet by Nawab Malik about my birth certificate. This is an ugly attempt to bring in all the things which are not connected to all this. My mother was a Muslim so does he want to bring my dead mother in all this? To verify my caste and background, anyone can go to my native place and verify my lineage from my great grandfather. But he should not spread this filth like this. I will fight all this legally and don't want to comment much on it outside court," Wankhede told ANI.

Earlier, the Maharashtra minister had levelled allegations of extortion on Wankhede while challenging the NCB official that he will lose his job within a year.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

