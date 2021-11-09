DCW summons Justdial to investigate its role in promoting sex rackets in spas

While social media is working to connect people with each other, it is also becoming a place for easy business. Evidence of this has been found in the incident with the chairperson of the Delhi State Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal. Meanwhile, Swati Maliwal wanted to get information for spa massage on social media site Justdial. So she texted on JustDial. Within 24 hours, the Commission’s team received over 15 calls and 32 WhatsApp messages from certain spas, wherein pictures of more than 150 young girls along with the rates of their ‘services’ were shared.

Swati Maliwal herself has informed about this incident through a tweet. Swati Maliwal tweeted, "We called JustDial and falsely inquired about spa massage, after which we received 50 messages on our phone stating the rates of more than 150 girls. I am issuing summons to JustDial and Delhi Police Crime Branch."

The Commission has therefore asked Delhi Police Crime Branch to take strict action and register an FIR immediately. Further, ‘Justdial’ management has been summoned and asked to explain their policy for background checks of the ‘spas’ listed with them.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal stated, "The blatancy and impunity with which prostitution rackets are operating in the Capital is shocking. We have summoned Justdial to investigate their role in the matter and have also issued a notice to Delhi Police for immediately registering an FIR and arresting the people involved. The Commission is against objectification and commercial sexual exploitation of girls and shall leave no stone unturned to stop it".