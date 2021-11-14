DCW's Swati Maliwal writes to President Kovind, requests him to withdraw Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shree

Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal has written to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting him to withdraw the Padma Shri awarded bestowed upon actor Kangana Ranaut over her recent remarks allegedly belittling India's Independence.

Maliwal has demanded an FIR against Ranaut for sedition.

The actress on a TV show has recently stated that the independence India won in 1947 was "bheekh" (alms).

"I request your hon'ble self to kindly take cognizance of the matter and withdraw the Padma Shri honour bestowed upon Ms Ranaut also request you to kindly ensure that an FIR is registered against her on charges of sedition," Maliwal said in the letter she shared on her Twitter handle.

"The revolt of 1857, the Champaran Satyagrah, the Khilafat movement, the Quit India movement, the Dandi March, the non-cooperation movement and countless other protests and the sacrifices of millions of Indians who participated in the same have been demeaned and belittled by Ms Ranaut through her insensitive and thoughtless lies," added Maliwal.

"How can we forget the thousands who had assembled in the Jallianwala Bagh to protest the British rule and the massacre that followed? Are these chapters in our history a 'bheekh"?" she added.

"Further, this is not a stray incident and Ms Kangana Ranaut appears to not be of sound mind. She habitually spews venom against people of her own country and has repeatedly used vile language to attack those she does not agree with," she added.

"Her behavior is in no way befitting of the recipient of the highest award in the country and is also an insult to the stalwarts who received the award with and before her," read the letter.

( With inputs from ANI )

