Dead pregnant woman gives birth to baby girl

A mother can do anything for her child. You may have heard or seen many examples of this. Doctors and hospital staff in Karnataka's Gadag district have given life to a baby in the womb of a dead pregnant woman. A team of doctors from the district hospital here has safely removed the baby from the womb after the death of the pregnant mother. Annapurna, a pregnant woman from Mushigeri village in Rona taluka of the district, had two sudden epileptic seizures at home. Frightened family members then rushed her to the hospital. Doctors advised the woman to be admitted to the district hospital after first aid. Unfortunately, she died on the way due to low blood pressure.

Upon arrival at the hospital, a team of doctors examined the baby and found that her heart was still beating. After that, a team of doctors from the district hospital performed the operation with the permission of the family and after 15 minutes of surgery, the girl was taken out alive.

Dr. Vinod, Dr. Jayaraj, Dr. Kirthan and Dr. Smriti played important roles in this. Administrative officials of Dr. Basangauda Kargigauda Hospital said that this is a rare case. The team of doctors worked fast. When it was discovered that the fetus was alive, they decided to perform an operation to remove the baby from the womb. The family members also listened to the doctor and cooperated.