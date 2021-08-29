Deadline for late fee amnesty under GST extended till November 30

The Ministry of Finance on Sunday extended the last date of the availing benefit of the late fee amnesty scheme to December 30, 2021. The ministry also extended the time limit for filing the application for revocation of cancellation of registration under the GST Act to September 30, 2021.

Under the late fee amnesty scheme, the Central government has provided relief to the taxpayers by reducing/waiving the late fee for non-furnishing FORM GSTR-3B for the tax periods from July 2017 to April 2021, if the returns for these tax periods are furnished between June 1, 2021, and August 31, 2021.

The ministry further informed that based on the multiple representations received, the timelines for filing of the application for revocation of cancellation of registration have been extended, where the due date of filing of the application for revocation of cancellation of registration falls between March 1, 2020, to August 31, 2021.

"The extension would be applicable only in those cases where registrations have been cancelled under clause (b) or clause (c) of sub-section (2) of section 29 of the CGST Act," the release read.

Further, the release read, "The filing of FORM GSTR-3B and FORM GSTR-1/ IFF by companies using electronic verification code (EVC), instead of Digital Signature certificate (DSC) has already been enabled for the period from April 27, 2021 to August 31, 2021. This has been further extended to October 31, 2021."

The ministry said that the extension of the closing date of the late fee amnesty scheme and extension of time limit for filing of the application for revocation of cancellation of registration will benefit a large number of taxpayers, especially small taxpayers, who could not file their returns in time due to various reasons, mainly because of difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic, and whose registrations were cancelled due to the same. Taxpayers are requested to avail the benefit of these extensions at the earliest to avoid a last-minute rush, the ministry added.

