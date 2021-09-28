Decide on disqualification petition against Mukul Roy by Oct 7: Calcutta HC to WB speaker

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly to take a decision on the disqualification petition moved by BJP on an urgent basis.

The direction was issued in a plea moved by BJP demanding the cancellation of the appointment of Mukul Roy as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

The court has set October 7 as the deadline for the Speaker to decide on the disqualification petition.

Seeking disqualification of Roy as a member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from the Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly Constituency, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari had sent a petition to Speaker Biman Banerjee on June 18.

Earlier, Adhikari had demanded Roy's resignation under the anti-defection law, pointing out that the latter joined the TMC despite winning the assembly polls from the Krishnanagar Uttar assembly constituency on a BJP ticket.

( With inputs from ANI )

