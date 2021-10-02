Decisions on issues related to public interests should be taken on priority: RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that decisions on issues related to public interests should be taken on priority in the Parliament.

"Parliament does not function over differences of opinion. That is fine. That will happen as per democratic tradition. But one should look beyond this. Decisions on issues related to public interests should be taken on priority," said Bhagwat while addressing an event in Jammu titled 'Prabudh Sanghosthi'.

The Bhagwat informed that RSS is planning to expand shakhas in Jammu and Kashmir. "We plan to set up shakhas in Jammu and Kashmir to promote the spirit of patriotism among people," he said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is on a four-day visit to Jammu till October 3. He reached Jammu on September 30.

This is also his maiden visit to the Union Territory after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

As per the official release by the Sangh, during his four-day stay at Jammu, Dr Mohan Bhagwat will participate in many programmes. Earlier in the year 2016, he had visited Jammu.

On October 3, he will address the Sangh through online mode across Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Bhagwat will review the ongoing projects initiated by the RSS in Jammu and Kashmir in various fields including Sewa, education, public awareness, health, rural development, ecology, water conservation, social equality, etc.

He will also interact with Pracharaks of the Union Territory as well as with selected dignitaries.

( With inputs from ANI )

