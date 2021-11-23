Dedicated cyber crime police station in all of Delhi's 15 districts

New Delhi, Nov 23 The Delhi Police will set up a separate and dedicated police station in every 15 district to tackle with cyber crime cases.

According to a Gazette notification issued by the Delhi Home Department, the new police stations will be set up as the Cyber Police Station East, Cyber Police Station North-East, Cyber Police Station South, Cyber Police Station South-East, Cyber Police Station South-West, Cyber Police Station West, Cyber Police Station Outer, Cyber Police Station Central, Cyber Police Station North, Cyber Police Station North-West, Cyber Police Station Shahdara, Cyber Police Station Rohini, Cyber Police Station New Delhi, Cyber Police Station Dwarka and Cyber Police Station Outer North.

The Department said it was necessary to constitute a "Cyber Police Station" in each of the notified police district to inquire and investigate cases, adding it will facilitate extension of better police assistance to the public.

The new stations will have jurisdiction over the whole of the police district for which the Cyber Police Station is being notified.

The types of cyber crimes which have surged in the national capital are email frauds, social media crimes, mobile app related crimes, business email compromise, data theft, ransomeware, net banking/ATM frauds, fake calls fraud, insurance fraud, lottery scam, bitcoin, cheating ccams, online transactions fraud, gift card frauds, sextortion and Phishing-Vishing frauds, among others.

The Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police is a specialised unit that handles all complex and sensitive cases of cyber crime including those in which victims are women and children.

The earlier Cyber Crime Cell was equipped with a state-of-the-art Cyber Lab having cyber forensic capabilities such as extraction of deleted data from Hard Disks and mobile phones, imaging and hash value calculation, forensic servers, portable forensic tools for on-site examination, facility to extract data from latest Android and iOS phones as well as Chinese phones.

Now the Delhi Police will have to set up the same advanced cyber lab in all the 15 districts of the national capital.

