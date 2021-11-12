Defence Ministry makes changes in family pension rules

The Ministry of Defense has revised maximum ceiling limits of two family pensions payable to a child or children in respect of both the parents to Rs 1.25 lakh per month (ordinary family pension -enhanced rate) and Rs 75,000 per month (ordinary family pension - normal rate), the Indian Army said in a tweet.

The new ceiling limits are effective from January 1, 2016, it added.

