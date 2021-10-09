Defence Ministry probe into alleged coast guard forgery case on, senior officers' records go missing

In the ongoing inquiry into the allegations of forgery in the personal records of senior officers from the Indian Coast Guard, it is emerging that around 20 annual confidential reports of top officers have been manipulated.

The investigations into the allegations of forgery started after an Inspector General rank officer complained to the Defence Ministry that there were manipulation's done in his personal record which led to the change in merit lowering his marks.

Defence Ministry officials did not comment on the allegations saying that the internal defence ministry's inquiry into the charges was still on.

Two Joint Secretaries are part of the probe in which so far, it has emerged that many appraisal reports of officers of the Additional Director General-rank officers have surprisingly gone missing, sources said.

The missing records can also lead to the change in the seniority of officers at the time of appointment at the senior-most level, they said.

The internal probe ordered by the topmost functionaries of the Defence Ministry would also look into fixing responsibility for the alleged forgery and manipulation of documents.

In the around 20 ACRs, overwriting and use of whitener could be seen.

Top functionaries of the ministry have instructed that no one should be protected and the strictest punishment should be awarded to the people responsible for this alleged forgery.

A promotion board was scrapped at the orders of the senior functionary of the Defence Ministry known for his zero-tolerance towards cases of corruption and moral turpitude.

The Defence Ministry is also working towards completing its inquiry and suggesting the remedial measures in this direction to the government in a time-bound manner.

More cases of alleged wrongdoings in promotions have started coming out in public as different government agencies have been approached by the coast guard personnel to seek justice.

