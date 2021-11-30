Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar assigned additional charge of Secretary, Department of Defence Production

Secretary, Department of Defence, Ajay Kumar on Tuesday was assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Department of Defence Production, said a statement of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

"The competent authority has approved the assignment of an additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Defence Production, to Ajay Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Department of Defence with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said the statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

