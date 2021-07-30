DefExpo-2022 scheduled to be held in Gujarat's Gandhinagar in March

DefExpo, the land and naval systems show of the Defence Ministry, is scheduled to be held at Gandhinagar from March 11-13 next year, officials said on Friday.

"The Defexpo-2022 is scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat in March next year. The show is organised by the Ministry of Defence every two years," Defence Ministry officials said.

The last edition which was held in Lucknow that witnessed the participation of a large number of exhibitors and attracted more than 12 lakh visitors.

Till 2014, the Defexpo was held in the national capital but after the NDA came to power, it was decided that the venues of the show should be changed. While it was held in Goa in 2016, it was taken to Chennai in 2018. In 2020, it was held in Lucknow and now it has been taken to Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

The Ministry every year organises military exhibitions in form of the defence expo and the aero India.

