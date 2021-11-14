Dehradun admin issues SOP for de-addiction centers amid cases of rape, assault, harassment

In view of cases of disturbances in drug de-addiction centers, and irregularities found during inspections, the Dehradun district administration on Sunday issued a standard operating procedure to regulate and maintain arrangements in such centers.

The SOP was issued after cases of rape, assault and harassment came to the fore in the de-addiction centers of the district.

Dehradun district magistrate R Rajesh Kumar while speaking tosaid, "There have been cases of disturbances in drug de-addiction centers, irregularities found in the inspection. SOP has been issued to maintain arrangements in centers. In cases of violation, case can be registered against the de-addiction center operator."

Now drug de-addiction centers will be operated under this SOP. If the center operators violate the SOP, then action will be taken against them under Clinical Establishment Act and Mental Health Care Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

