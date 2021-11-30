Dehradun administration orders COVID rapid antigen tests for those attending PM Modi's rally

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled rally in Dehradun on December 4, the District Magistrate of the city has given instructions to conduct rapid antigen tests for those attending the public meeting at the Parade Ground.

The order has been issued by Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar.

"In view of the new variant of COVID-19, the Health Department has been asked to make all necessary arrangements at the Parade Ground for testing of those attending the Prime Minister's public rally at the Parade Ground," said Kumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally on December 4, besides inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 30,000 crore.

It will be Modi's third visit to the poll-bound Uttarakhand in three months.

( With inputs from ANI )

