Delhi: 10 held for assaulting policemen in Seemapuri

As many as 10 people, including two women, were arrested on Monday for allegedly pelting the Delhi Police van with stones when they went to Seemapuri area of Shahdara to raid a hideout in JJ cluster after a firing incident on October 1.

The suspects have been identified as Moidul (24), Ruksana (20), Mehmooda (26), Firoj(25), Ajay (19), Iqbal (33), Hasibul (22), Darajul (34), Mohd. Miya (32), Ruhul Amin (25).

R Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara, said, "On October 1, police personnel had gone to Seemapuri area of Shahdara to raid a hideout in JJ cluster after a firing incident. Following this, some locals started pelting stones on police officials and their vehicles."

Later, police arrested 10 individuals for assaulting policemen.

They have been arrested under Sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 147 (Riot), 148 (Rioting armed with weapon), 149 (Unlawful assembly), 427 (mischief causing damage), 186 (obstructing public servant), 353 (assault public servant), 332 (hurt public servant while discharging duties) and Section 3 of The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Further investigation is underway. All the suspects have been sent to judicial custody.

( With inputs from ANI )

