Delhi: 23-year-old man on bike dies after his throat is slit by banned Chinese manjha

A 23-year-old man died on August 14 after his throat was slit by the banned Chinese manjha (thread), while he was riding a two-wheeler in Outer Delhi's Mangolpuri-Sultanpuri flyover, postmortem confirmed.

The police have identified the deceased as Saurav Dahiya, a resident of Najafgarh. He has just completed his graduation and was on his way to his aunt's house at Kanhaiya Nagar at the time of the incident.

Dahiya was immediately taken to the Saroj Hospital at Pritam Pura by an eye witness, where he was declared brought dead.

"The postmortem has confirmed his death due to excessive bleeding from the injury of the neck caused due to cut," police said.

The sale of Chinese manjha has been banned by the Delhi government.

Further enquiry is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor