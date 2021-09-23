Delhi: 5-year-old boy dies of electric shock, 2 others injured in Neb Sarai

Three children were electrocuted in Neb Sarai Police station area of the national capital on Wednesday, of which one child has succumbed to the electric shock, the police said.

According to the police, the information was received at 4.40 pm in Neb Sarai Police Station on Wednesday that a live electric wire was lying on the road and two children have suffered an electric shock.

"On inquiry, it came to notice that three boys had sustained injuries and they were immediately rushed to the hospital where one was declared brought dead," a senior police official said.

Two children were aged around five years old and the third kid was six years old.

"The deceased child, resident of Jhuggi colony in Khanpur was five years old," the police added.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a live electric wire of one of the temporary connections fell on the ground that caused the fatality.

The case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

