Delhi Assembly panel has taken immediate cognizance of complaints against Kangana Ranaut over her posts on Sikhs, says Raghav Chaddha

Delhi Legislative Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that the panel has taken immediate cognizance of complaints against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her Instagram posts on Sikhs.

The Committee has summoned the actor to appear before it on December 6.

Chadha said, "The Delhi Legislative Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony has received numerous complaints stating that certain derogatory, as well as offensive statements, have been allegedly made by Kangana Ranaut."

"The committee has taken immediate cognizance of such complaints. The complaints go on to state that it has hurt the religious sentiments of the entire Sikh community and has also in many ways impacted the life, liberty, safety, and security of the Sikh community. Therefore, taking immediate cognizance, the peace and harmony committee on the Delhi Legislative Assembly has decided to summon Kangana Ranaut to appear before this committee on December 6 at 12 noon," said Chaddha.

"This committee has been empowered to look into all such issues happening that have the potential to cause communal distress and disharmony that has the potential to deepen the fault line that has the potential to disturb peace and harmony of the state and beyond. Therefore, the committee on peace and harmony has taken immediate cognizance of these alleged statements that have been put by Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram account as an Instagram story and the committee has summoned her to appear before the committee," he added.

After the Centre repealed the farm laws earlier this month, the recent Padma Shri awardee actor put up Instagram stories calling India a "Jihadist Nation" and allegedly calling for a dictatorship in India.

Allegedly referring to the farmers, Kangana also lauded former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi saying she took decisive action against 'Khalistanis'.

While also claiming that Indira Gandhi caused "suffering" to the nation, Kangana said she crushed 'Khalistanis' like mosquitoes at the cost of her life.

Taking to her Instagram story, the actor without naming Indira Gandhi but said she crushed those working to disintegrate the country. "Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today... But let's not forget one woman... The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes).

Regarding this, a delegation led by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday met Additional Commissioner of Police, West Region, Mumbai to discuss legal action against Kangana.

They also demanded that Kangana "should be arrested for spewing venom against the farmers and Sikh community."

Earlier on Saturday, Sirsa also lodged a complaint against Kangana Ranaut accusing her of "hateful" remarks and demanded the withdrawal of Padma Shri given to her.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor