Delhi Assembly to table resolution on compensation to farmers, MSP guarantee, arrest of MoS Ajay Mishra

Delhi government will table a resolution in the assembly on Friday to demand compensation to families of "more than 700 farmers" who allegedly died during protests, a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the arrest of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra over his alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

A special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has been called on November 26. This special session of the Vidhan Sabha is dedicated to the farmers' movement.

In this special session, the Delhi Assembly will pass a resolution that farmers who lost their lives during the farmers' agitation should be given proper compensation, a statutory guarantee of minimum support price and suspension and arrest of the Union Minister of State for Home in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

A special one-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will begin on November 26 at 11 am.

The Delhi government will place the annual report of many institutions on the floor of the house and there will be a discussion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor