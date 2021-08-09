Delhi Cantt Minor rape case: Crime Branch gets three days remand of all accused

A Delhi Court on Monday granted three days remand of all accused to Delhi Police Crime Branch, arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl.

Additional Sessions Judge Ashutosh Kumar of Patiala House Court granted remand of all accused arrested in the case. Earlier they were in Judicial custody. All accused were produced in the court through video conferencing.

Crime Branch through a remand application had moved Delhi Court and sought five-day remand of the accused to confront them to the witnesses, evidence and recreation etc.

Advocate Jitender Jha and Suresh Kumar Choudhary, appearing for the victim family stated, "The victim family belongs to a very poor family. We still not get the FIR copy from Delhi Police. The investigation was done by Delhi Police local station was very pathetic."

"Now the case has been transferred to Crime Branch we are hoping for a free and fair investigation. The Delhi Police must provide security to parents and protect the witnesses first, this is our demand and will also approach appropriate forum for this," lawyers added.

The case of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and cremated without her parents' consent in Delhi's Old Nangal crematorium has been transferred to the crime branch for speedy investigation.

Police Commissioner of Delhi, Rakesh Asthana gave the direction for the transfer of the case.

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the family members of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and murdered and announced an ex-gratia of rupees ten lakh.

On August 1, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi, the police had said.

Delhi Police registered a case against four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without their consent on Sunday.

The accused persons have been booked under Sections 302, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

