Delhi Cantt rape case: Investigation completed, charge sheet filed, police tells HC

Delhi police on Tuesday told the High Court that the investigation of the Cantonment rape case is complete and the chargesheet has been filed and the four accused persons are arrested and currently in judicial custody.

The facts were mentioned in the status report filed by Delhi Police in response to a petition of the parents of the deceased minor girl who was allegedly raped and murdered. The plea sought a judicial inquiry and constitution of SIT for investigation.

In the status report, Delhi Police told Justice Yogesh Khanna that a supplementary chargesheet, along with the FSL result was also filed.

The status report stated that round the clock security has been provided to the petitioners, viz. the parents of the victim.

The court disposed of the petition observing that since the matter is now under trial, hence, nothing further is required to be done in the present matter.

The parents of the deceased minor girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered, had knocked on the doors of the Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and a judicial probe in the alleged lapses in administrative action, including alleged delay in registration of an FIR in the case.

The plea has been filed through advocate Jitender Jha and Suresh Kumar Choudhary, lawyers for the victim family.

Crime Branch of Delhi Police is probing the case of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and cremated without her parents' consent in Delhi's Old Nangal crematorium.

On August 1, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi, the police had said.

Delhi Police registered a case against four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without their consent on Sunday.

The accused persons have been booked under Sections 302, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

