Delhi: Car overturned due to overspeeding at RTR flyover, driver hospitalised
By ANI | Published: November 27, 2021 09:22 AM2021-11-27T09:22:13+5:302021-11-27T09:30:08+5:30
A car overturned due to overspeeding at Delhi's RTR flyover in the early hours of Saturday morning.
"A car overturned due to overspeeding at the RTR flyover early this morning. Driver hospitalised," informed the police.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app