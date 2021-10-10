Delhi: CBI arrests two police personnel for allegedly demanding, taking bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two police personnel posted at Delhi's Malviya Nagar Police Station for allegedly demanding and taking a bribe from another police officer who is accused of raping a woman constable.
According to the Delhi Police, the arrested accused are a male assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a female sub-inspector (SI) and they were arrested late night on Saturday.
"They were arrested for allegedly demanding and taking a bribe from another male SI who is accused of raping a woman constable," the police said.
"The arrested female SI was investigating the rape case of the woman constable," it added.
More details in the matter are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor