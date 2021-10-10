Delhi: CBI arrests two police personnel for allegedly demanding, taking bribe

Published: October 10, 2021 09:57 AM

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two police personnel posted at Delhi's Malviya Nagar Police Station for allegedly demanding and taking a bribe from another police officer who is accused of raping a woman constable.

According to the Delhi Police, the arrested accused are a male assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a female sub-inspector (SI) and they were arrested late night on Saturday.

"They were arrested for allegedly demanding and taking a bribe from another male SI who is accused of raping a woman constable," the police said.

"The arrested female SI was investigating the rape case of the woman constable," it added.

More details in the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

