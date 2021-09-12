Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as AAP national convenor for 5 years

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was re-elected as the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the national executive meeting of the party on Sunday. Party leaders Pankaj Gupta and ND Gupta were elected as secretary and party treasurer, respectively. Arvind Kejriwal, Pankaj Gupta and ND Gupta will hold the positions for five years. The national council of the Aam Aadmi Party had elected a new 34-member executive body, which included Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday.

AAP is currently, preparing for assembly elections in six states – Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Gujarat – in the next two years. Earlier this year, the AAP won 27 seats in the municipal polls in Gujarat’s Surat. It continues to be the ruling party in Delhi, having won 62 out of 70 assembly constituencies in the February 2020 assembly polls. It is also the principal opposition party in Punjab. In January this year, the party held its previous national council meeting, which was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In that meeting, it passed resolutions extending tenures for the posts of national convenor and secretary from three years to five years, and removed a provision which prohibited re-election of the same person in these posts for more than two consecutive terms.

