Delhi CM calls emergency meet to tackle air pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called an emergency meeting to tackle air pollution in the national capital on Saturday evening.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the meeting will begin at 5 pm today.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satendra Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Chief Secretary will attend the meeting.

The air quality in the national capital plunged to the 'severe category' leaving Delhiites gasping for fresh air on Saturday morning.

Earlier today, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), informed that the air quality e national capital plunged to the 'severe category', with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 499.

In Delhi's Lodhi Road area AQI was reported at 476, at IIT Delhi area AQI was at 479 and in the Delhi university's north campus area AQI was at 578 today.

The Supreme Court today suggested the Centre declare two days lockdown to tackle air pollution in the national capital.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Raman, Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said, "Tell us how we can reduce AQI from 500 at least by 200 points. Take some urgent measures. Can you think of two days lockdown or something? How can people live?"

The Apex Court said that air quality in Delhi is in the 'severe' category and in another two to three days it will dip further.

The Court asked the Centre to take an emergency decision. "We will look at a long term solution later," the Court added.

Supreme Court also asked the Delhi government about what happened to its decision to install smog towers and emission control projects.

( With inputs from ANI )

