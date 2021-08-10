Delhi CM reviews construction of roads, streets in unauthorised colonies

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) to complete the ongoing construction work of roads and streets in unauthorised colonies undertaken by them within the stipulated timelines.

Kejriwal chaired a meeting to elaborately review the ongoing construction of roads and streets in unauthorised colonies being undertaken by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the DSIIDC.

The Chief Minister also asked the officers to maintain the speed and quality of work, stating that required funds will be disbursed as required by the finance department.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, 441 works have been completed by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, while 153 are in the final stages. Development work in 172 out of 352 colonies has been completed by DSIIDC and 69 works are in progress.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain, along with the Chief Secretary and senior officers from the concerned departments.

In the meeting, the officials thoroughly explained the status of their project works and gave presentations with specific details of their projects in each assembly constituency.

"The Irrigation and Flood Control Department has unauthorised colonies in 47 assembly constituencies under its purview where a total of 784 unauthorised colonies have been earmarked. Out of these, road and street construction projects have received administrative approvals and expenditure sanctions in 755 project work and 737 works have been taken up as of the date in 535 unauthorised colonies. 441 projects have been completed and the rest are in progress," read the release.

The department also laid out an intricate timeline for all their ongoing projects. 50 projects will be completed by September 2021, 187 by December 2021, 49 by March 2022. Of all the ongoing projects of the Irrigation and Flood Control department, 153 works are 76 per cent to 99 per cent complete, 48 projects are 51 per cent to 75 per cent complete.

As per the Chief Minister's Office, the progress of roads and drains being handled by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department was also delved into by the officers; they have completed 459 projects whereas 278 are under construction.

"18340 roads are being built totaling a length of 1845.73 kilometers by the department, 15638 roads out of these totaling 1542.43 kilometres have been constructed. 2702 roads totaling 303.19 kilometers are under construction. Works of 30606 drains were taken up by the department totaling 3052.41 kilometres, 27576 drains of these of 2661.23 kilometres length have been completed and 3030 drains are under-construction for a total of 391.18 kilometre length," it said.

( With inputs from ANI )

