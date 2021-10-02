Delhi Cong slams AAP govt over banning Chhath Puja in public places

Condemning the Delhi government's decision not to allow Chhath puja at public places, the Congress on Saturday asked for permission to be given for the puja celebrations on November 7.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Anil Kumar Chaudhary said, "The government should allow people to celebrate Chhath puja at public places in Delhi. When Ramlila and Dussehra can be organised with certain conditions, then Chhath pooja can also be conducted with COVID-19 protocols in place."

He further said, "In Delhi ...The owner might be hesitant to allow a tenant to celebrate Chhath puja. In such a situation, the government should allow people to celebrate the festival at public places."

Chaudhary added, "The government should allow people to celebrate Chhath puja at open places on Yamuna Banks, Bawana Munak (canal) and Bhalswa lake. People could perform rituals while following the social distancing norms but the government has banned the celebration of Chhath Puja."

The Congress also said that during the Congress regime in Delhi, the then government had allowed the performing of such rituals but the current government is cheating the Purvanchalis and depriving them of their rights.

The Delhi government on Thursday stated the Chhath puja celebration shall not be allowed in public places, public grounds, river banks and temples citing the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital.

An order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) advised the public to celebrate Chhath puja at their homes.

( With inputs from ANI )

