Delhi court expresses concern over unarmed police personnel on court duty

A Delhi court has expressed its concern over police personnel on court duty attending the courts unarmed despite circulars issued by police and cognizance taken by the Supreme Court of security threat to trial court judges and sought a report on this regard from the commissioner of police.

A Delhi Court has asked DCP, South East and CP, Delhi to place before it a charter of duties of prosecution Naib Court, if any, as it found the behaviour of one naib strange, who left the Court without informing.

"Let charter of duties of prosecution Naib Court if any be called from DCP, South East and CP, Delhi and let it be clarified as to whether prosecution Naib Courts are required to be present till Court is functioning as functioning in a Criminal Court has its own security requirements particularly in the scenario when Supreme Court has also taken cognizance of security threat to Trial Court Judges, " Additional Sessions Judge Sonu Agnihotri said.

The Court also noted that despite earlier circulars issued by Police Department, prosecution Naib Courts attend Court unarmed and sought separate reports in this regard be sought from CP, Delhi and DCP, South East.

The Court listed the matter for further hearing on December 8.

One naib left the court without the permission of the Court. On inquiry that when the court is functioning how he could leave, he has submitted that he is Prosecution Naib Court and as such not the PSO of this Court and his duty ends with the duty of Addl. Public Prosecutor.

"Attitude of prosecution Naib Court seems to be strange as till Court is functioning, there can be any requirement of services of Prosecution Naib Court like delivery of any urgent order etc. He has left the Court, " the Court said.

The Court observation came while dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of one accused in a stalking case.

( With inputs from ANI )

