Delhi Court extends CBI custody of lawyer Daga, Sub-Inspector Tiwari by two days

A Delhi Court on Saturday extended CBI custody of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga and investigating agency's Sub-Inspector Abhishek Tiwari by two days.

Special CBI Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav allowed CBI another two days to quiz Anand Daga and Abhishek Tiwari.

The agency on Saturday had sought extension of seven-day police custody of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga and Sub-Inspector Abhishek Tiwari from a Delhi Court.

CBI presented Daga and CBI official Tiwari before the Rouse Avenue court, earlier in the day, on the expiry of his two day CBI custody.

During the hearing, CBI counsel assured the Court that it is ready to videograph the custodial interrogation of both accused.

CBI said that the extraction or analysis of electronic records is still going on.

The agency told the Delhi Court that the digital evidences and interrogation of the accused revealed frequent meetings and sharing of confidential data related to another separate case between accused Abhishek Tiwari and Anand Dilip Daga.

CBI submitted that the analysis of the records, prima-facie, shows further transmission of confidential case sensitive records to other persons which indicate a larger conspiracy and requires an in-depth investigation including a sustained and continuous custodial interrogation of both the accused on various relevant issues emerging out.

CBI told the court that the investigation is at the initial stage and involves investigation at different scattered places.

CBI said that custodial interrogation of both the accused for a longer period is the necessity to unravel the true and correct facts, considering the very nature of the allegations and the complex set of facts of the case.

CBI submitted that the sustained and continuous custodial interrogation of both the accused is necessary in the interest of the investigation of the case.

CBI told the court that Abhishek Tiwari, Sub-Inspector entered into a criminal conspiracy with lawyer Anand Dilip Daga and unidentified others and disclosed case sensitive and confidential documents to Anand Dilip Daga, an unauthorised person for the purpose of subverting investigation of a case in lieu of undue advantage and illegal gratification to himself.

Tanvir Ahmad Mir, an advocate appearing for Daga, opposed the plea seeking extension of custody and said that his client was only questioned for a few minutes in his earlier two days custody. Mir also told the Court that both accused were not confronted with each other too.

Opposing CBI plea seeking further custody, Tiwari's lawyer Meenesh Dubey said that sufficient time has already been given to the agency for interrogation of his client. There is only an ego problem and they want to fix a hard-working officer, submitted Tiwari defence counsel adding that his client is a patient of hypertension but not allowed to take medicine. Tiwari lawyer urged the court to preserve CCTV footage last few days of August month and to allow his near one to collect his motorcycle and other belongings lying in the CBI office.

Earlier on Wednesday, CBI arrested its Sub-Inspector Abhishek Tiwari for his alleged role in the 'manipulation' of preliminary inquiry against Deshmukh in connection with the extortion case.

The arrests came after the CBI registered an FIR against the sub-inspector, a Nagpur-based Advocate, and unidentified persons on certain allegations, including illegal gratification.

On August 29, a report that was allegedly part of a preliminary inquiry conducted by CBI got leaked in media. The report mentions that the agency had concluded that "no cognizable offence has been committed by Anil Deshmukh".

The CBI in its internal inquiry found that Deshmukh's legal team tried to bribe some lower-ranked CBI officials in its preliminary inquiry. Strict action will be taken against the staff who were involved in the case. The investigation is underway to find out if more people were involved in the conspiracy to manipulate the documents.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor