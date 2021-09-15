Delhi court notice to Honey Singh on plea seeking to restrain him from creating third-party rights on assets

A Delhi court on Wednesday issued a notice to Bollywood singer Yo Yo Honey Singh (Hirdesh Singh) on a fresh application filed by his wife seeking to restrain him from creating third-party rights on immovable and movable assets owned by him or through his companies in the UAE.

Tis Hazari Court's Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh sought the response of Yo Yo Honey Singh, on the plea of Shalini Talwar, wife of Honey Singh. The court further directed Honey Singh to file the documents of his companies registered abroad and slated the matter for September 17, 2021.

Talwar through her lawyer Sandeep Kapur submitted that Honey Singh, being a world-renowned rapper/singer/ music director for many of his shows and endorsements abroad, receives payments/remunerations in his overseas bank accounts and for the said purpose, and he has incorporated several companies abroad and has also bought several properties abroad.

The application also stated that Honey Singh has executed a General Power of Attorney dated November 19, 2019, duly registered in UAE (United Arab Emirates) in favour of the Applicant/ Shalini Talwar giving her rights and control over all his movable and immovable assets, situated in UAE.

Shalini Talwar was represented by Advocate Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner Karanjawala & Company along with Advocates Apoorva Pandey and GG Kashyap.

On the last date of hearing, singer Yo Yo Honey Singh had appeared before Delhi's Tis Hazari Court in connection with a domestic violence case. After having an interaction with Honey Singh and his wife for over one hour in the chamber, the court, recorded in its order, "It is mutually decided between the parties that the petitioner shall visit the matrimonial home with her 2 lawyers and the protection officer on Sunday, September 5 with the required workforce to handle the belongings. The petitioner shall take all her belongings from the matrimonial house to a place convenient to her. The entire visit shall be video graphed."

The court has listed the matter for hearing on September 28 to hear arguments on the petitioner's prayer of residence as well as on the question of interim compensation.

The interim order has been passed in favour of the complainant, wife of the singer. Hearing on restraining Honey Singh from disposing of his jointly owned property, his wife's Stridhan, etc. will be continued on the next date of hearing.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor