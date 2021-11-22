Delhi Court reserves order on cognizance point in Aircel Maxis Chargesheet

A Delhi Court on Monday reserved the order on the point of cognizance in CBI-ED Chargesheet in the Aircel Maxis case involving the former Union Minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram and others.

The matter has been listed for consideration/orders on the point of cognizance for November 27, 2021.

Special Judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court today after the conclusion of the submissions of prove agencies said, "Let the matter be listed for consideration/orders on the point of cognizance on November 27, 2021."

ASG Sanjay Jain, appearing for probe agencies had earlier informed the court that agencies have sent LRs to different countries and there are some developments in that regard.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier also submitted that it is working on a new lead. Both agencies have filed the status report in court earlier too.

Senior Advocate Sonia Mathur also appeared for both agencies while Advocate Naveen Kumar Matta represented Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Advocate KK Goel represented CBI in the matter.

Earlier, the court had directed the agencies to file a status report in the Aircel Maxis case involving P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram which was adjourned sine die.

The court, while asking for reports from the agencies, said that the allegations mentioned in the chargesheet appeared to be "quite serious in nature."

Predecessor Judge OP Saini, while granting anticipatory bail had observed that the entire evidence related to the commission of the crime by the two accused was documentary in nature and is not liable to be tampered with by both accused.

The case, which is being probed by the CBI and ED, relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

The FIPB approval was allegedly granted in 2006 when P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

