Delhi CP assured security system upgrade within a week: Bar Council official after meeting

Officials of the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Saturday met Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and discussed security review in court premises following a shootout at Rohini court yesterday.

Bar Council of Delhi Chairman Rakesh Sherawat, after the meeting, said, "We had a detailed discussion over security lapse; raised issues - metal detectors not working, camera not working, non-vigilant security staff. CP responded positively. We asked him to fix accountability to avoid a repetition of such incidents."

"Delhi Commissioner of Police has assured that the entire security system will be upgraded within a week. He will be meeting us again," he added.

Advocate Ajayinder Sangwan, Hony. Secretary of the BCD added that this incident has raised serious questions about the security of district courts.

"We want a security system in all district courts, same like that in Supreme Court. CP Delhi has assured us that all the security systems will be upgraded very soon. He has also shown deep concern about yesterday's incident. Delhi Police is holding several meetings in this regard, with their senior officials," Sangwan added.

Several advocates on Friday also mentioned before the Delhi High Court the firing incident that took place in the Rohini Court complex and urged the court to take suo moto cognisance on this matter.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa and lawyer Rana mentioned the firing incident before Delhi High Court's Justice Subramonium Prasad.

"It's high time that the security of district courts is strengthened and everyone is frisked at the entry gates like the higher courts. This kind of incident gives a bad name to the judicial system. It also speaks volumes about the lackadaisical approach of the security agencies towards the court complexes. These incidents are rampant and require immediate action. The Bar, Judiciary and the security agencies should work in tandem to fix this problem," Pahwa had said.

A petition had also been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the concerned authorities to take requisite measures that ensure the safety and security of the District Courts of Delhi in the wake of the shocking and gory shootout inside the Rohini Court on Friday afternoon.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor