Delhi customs seize 73 iPhone-13 from two passengers at airport

The Delhi customs on Monday seized the latest models of iPhones, suspected to be smuggled into the country from Sharjah at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

A senior customs official toldon the condition of anonymity that on suspicion two passengers were intercepted who had arrived at Delhi airport from Sharjah on a Spicejet flight. The passengers and their luggage were thoroughly checked.

"We have seized the latest 73 iPhone-13 (different models), gold jewellery, one white gold ring studded with precious stones from two passengers arrived from Sharjah," said the official.

The case is under investigation.

( With inputs from ANI )

